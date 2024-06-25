Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Conspiracy Against Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, asserting that they have conspired with CBI officers to falsely implicate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a fabricated case.

Singh made these claims through a video message on X, highlighting concerns about achieving justice under such circumstances. He cited reliable sources indicating that the conspiracy comes at a crucial time when there is a significant chance of Kejriwal securing bail from the Supreme Court.

In his address, Singh stated that the entire nation is witnessing the purported injustices perpetrated by the BJP and underscored the urgent need for public action against such alleged atrocities. The CBI and BJP have yet to respond to these serious allegations.

