Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Conspiracy Against Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the BJP, in collaboration with CBI officers, is plotting to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a false case. Singh shared this message via a video on X, questioning the possibility of justice in such situations. No immediate response was given by the CBI or BJP.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, asserting that they have conspired with CBI officers to falsely implicate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a fabricated case.
Singh made these claims through a video message on X, highlighting concerns about achieving justice under such circumstances. He cited reliable sources indicating that the conspiracy comes at a crucial time when there is a significant chance of Kejriwal securing bail from the Supreme Court.
In his address, Singh stated that the entire nation is witnessing the purported injustices perpetrated by the BJP and underscored the urgent need for public action against such alleged atrocities. The CBI and BJP have yet to respond to these serious allegations.
