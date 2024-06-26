Om Birla Reelected as Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Applause

In a significant parliamentary development, NDA nominee Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday, following a motion proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was passed via voice votes.

Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the official announcement, noting the opposition, which had pitched Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, refrained from pressing for a vote.

Immediately after the announcement, Modi, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, approached Birla to congratulate and escort him to his new seat of power. In a moment of bipartisan camaraderie, Rahul Gandhi shook hands with Prime Minister Modi.

Upon taking the chair, Birla received a warm welcome from Mahtab, with Prime Minister Modi offering hearty congratulations on behalf of the entire House. Modi lauded Birla's longstanding parliamentary contributions and expressed hopes for his guidance in the upcoming five years.

"Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy," the Prime Minister poignantly remarked, highlighting Birla's amiable presence in the Parliament.

