Left Menu

Om Birla Reelected as Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Applause

Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker after a motion by PM Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes. The opposition's candidate, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, did not press for votes. Notable figures, including Modi and Rahul Gandhi, congratulated and escorted Birla to the speaker's chair.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:36 IST
Om Birla Reelected as Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Applause
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant parliamentary development, NDA nominee Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday, following a motion proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was passed via voice votes.

Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the official announcement, noting the opposition, which had pitched Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, refrained from pressing for a vote.

Immediately after the announcement, Modi, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, approached Birla to congratulate and escort him to his new seat of power. In a moment of bipartisan camaraderie, Rahul Gandhi shook hands with Prime Minister Modi.

Upon taking the chair, Birla received a warm welcome from Mahtab, with Prime Minister Modi offering hearty congratulations on behalf of the entire House. Modi lauded Birla's longstanding parliamentary contributions and expressed hopes for his guidance in the upcoming five years.

"Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy," the Prime Minister poignantly remarked, highlighting Birla's amiable presence in the Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024