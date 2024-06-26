Birla's Election as Lok Sabha Speaker Sparks Debate on Parliamentary Fairness

Union Minister Chirag Paswan lauded the decisions taken by Kota MP Om Birla in his previous tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker, describing them as a boost to democratic processes.

On Wednesday, Birla was re-elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha following a motion adopted by voice votes, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks Birla's second consecutive term in the prestigious role.

Criticizing the opposition for compelling an election for this key parliamentary position, Paswan pointed out that in several states ruled by opposition parties, both the speaker and deputy speaker of the assembly belong to the ruling parties.

As the head of BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Paswan defended Birla amidst allegations from opposition leaders accusing him of bias towards the treasury benches in his previous tenure.

"The speaker's decisions over the past five years have upheld the dignity of the Constitution and reinforced democracy," Paswan asserted.

Emphasizing the need for post-election unity, he said, "The elections are behind us; it is now our duty to champion the causes of our constituencies and advance our nation."

Paswan also cautioned the opposition against making baseless allegations, stating, "Accusations often reflect back on the accuser. If you demand certain conduct from the ruling party, expect the same standards in your own states."

Highlighting inconsistencies in opposition practices, he added, "Numerous opposition-ruled states have both the speaker and deputy speaker posts held by the ruling party."

The opposition's INDIA bloc had put forward Congress MP K Suresh as their candidate for the speaker's post, contending the government's refusal to allocate the deputy speaker position to opposition parties.

