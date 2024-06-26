Suspected Conspiracy Behind BJYM Leader's Murder: MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has raised suspicions of a conspiracy in the murder of BJYM leader Monu Kalyane. Kalyane, vice president of the Indore BJYM unit, was shot dead during the night of June 22 in Indore.

Two of Kalyane's neighbors have been arrested in connection with the murder. Officers speculate old enmities as the motive.

Vijayvargiya has called for a thorough investigation to uncover any additional conspirators behind the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)