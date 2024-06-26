Suspected Conspiracy Behind BJYM Leader's Murder: MP Minister
Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya suspects a conspiracy behind the murder of BJYM leader Monu Kalyane in Indore. Kalyane, vice president of the Indore unit, was shot dead while organizing a saffron yatra. Police have arrested two neighbors, attributing the crime to old animosities.
Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has raised suspicions of a conspiracy in the murder of BJYM leader Monu Kalyane. Kalyane, vice president of the Indore BJYM unit, was shot dead during the night of June 22 in Indore.
Two of Kalyane's neighbors have been arrested in connection with the murder. Officers speculate old enmities as the motive.
Vijayvargiya has called for a thorough investigation to uncover any additional conspirators behind the crime.
