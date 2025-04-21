Left Menu

National Herald Case: Political Conspiracy or Judicial Action?

Congress leader Avinash Pandey accuses BJP of using the National Herald chargesheet to distract public from pressing issues. Filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the chargesheet is labeled a political ploy. The Enforcement Directorate's actions are criticized as a tool for BJP, with Congress planning protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Congress leader Avinash Pandey has criticized the filing of a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, condemning it as a diversion tactic by the BJP.

Pandey, responsible for the Congress party's activities in Uttar Pradesh, asserted that the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet is intended to shift public focus from significant economic, social, and political issues affecting the country. He suggests that the ED has been repurposed to serve the electoral interests of the BJP-led government.

The chargesheet, presented by the Enforcement Directorate, alleges the Gandhis' involvement in laundering nearly Rs 988 crore. Pandey claims this move is a political conspiracy aimed at defaming Congress and expresses the party's intention to launch nationwide protests to challenge the BJP's tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

