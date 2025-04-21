National Herald Case: Political Conspiracy or Judicial Action?
Congress leader Avinash Pandey accuses BJP of using the National Herald chargesheet to distract public from pressing issues. Filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the chargesheet is labeled a political ploy. The Enforcement Directorate's actions are criticized as a tool for BJP, with Congress planning protests.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Avinash Pandey has criticized the filing of a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, condemning it as a diversion tactic by the BJP.
Pandey, responsible for the Congress party's activities in Uttar Pradesh, asserted that the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet is intended to shift public focus from significant economic, social, and political issues affecting the country. He suggests that the ED has been repurposed to serve the electoral interests of the BJP-led government.
The chargesheet, presented by the Enforcement Directorate, alleges the Gandhis' involvement in laundering nearly Rs 988 crore. Pandey claims this move is a political conspiracy aimed at defaming Congress and expresses the party's intention to launch nationwide protests to challenge the BJP's tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cong will conduct X-ray of India through caste census for benefit of socially backward classes; RSS, BJP against it: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
People of Bihar have always shown new direction to India, confident they would do it again this time: Rahul Gandhi on assembly polls.
Caste census similar to exercise conducted in Congress-ruled Telangana will change development model of country: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
Political Showdown in Bihar: Giriraj Singh vs. Rahul Gandhi
Congress will demolish 'fake barrier' of 50 pc cap on reservations: Rahul Gandhi at 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' at Patna.