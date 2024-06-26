Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Om Birla, Calls for Representation of Opposition Voices in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition, extended his congratulations to Om Birla for his re-election as Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Gandhi underscored the importance of allowing opposition voices to be heard in the House, expressing hope that incidents such as the suspension of MPs would not be repeated.

The opposition had initially pushed for a contest by nominating K Suresh against Birla, who ultimately won by a voice vote. Showing sportsmanship, Gandhi praised Birla and accompanied him to the Speaker's Chair along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Gandhi emphasized the need for the House to function effectively and with trust, countering the government's claims of high productivity in the previous Lok Sabha. He reiterated that silencing opposition voices is undemocratic. Various opposition leaders echoed Gandhi's sentiments, calling for impartiality and non-discriminatory actions from the new Speaker.

