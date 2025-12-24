Campus Voices Unite Against Rising Fundamentalism
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) organized protests at Presidency and Jadavpur universities against recent attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstrations condemned religious violence and highlighted the murders of Dipu Chandra Das and Afrazul Khan by fundamentalists. The SFI denounced growing extremism in the Indian sub-continent.
SFI, the CPI(M)'s student wing, on Wednesday spearheaded protest marches at Presidency and Jadavpur university campuses, voicing opposition against attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.
Demonstrators rallied at the Presidency campus, vocalizing their stand against fundamentalism after Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu minority, was murdered in Mymensingh, reminiscent of earlier lynching incidents in Rajasthan. The SFI condemned these violent acts.
SFI's Jadavpur demonstrators decried recent violent acts against minorities and media outlets in Bangladesh, reinforcing a call to combat Islamic and Hindu fundamentalism. Multiple protests have erupted following these incidents, involving prominent political and student organizations.
