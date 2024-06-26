A Fresh Voice in Parliament: Mehdi Urges Speaker to Uphold Democratic Values

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the newly-elected Member of Parliament from Srinagar, delivered a powerful inaugural address on Wednesday. He called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to safeguard the dignity of the House by curbing derogatory remarks and ensuring deliberate legislative debates.

In his passionate plea, Mehdi told the Speaker that the responsibility of leading the House transcends party lines, urging Birla to uphold only one allegiance: the Constitution of India. He expressed hope that the Speaker would act as a beacon of democracy, managing both government and opposition voices fairly.

Mehdi highlighted the significance of respecting elected members, referencing an incident where a Muslim MP was labeled as a terrorist. He warned that such behaviour, if left unchecked, could have broader implications for Muslims nationwide. The Speaker, Om Birla, interrupted Mehdi as he voiced his concerns about the treatment of Muslims and the impact of such derogatory remarks.

