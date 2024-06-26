A Fresh Voice in Parliament: Mehdi Urges Speaker to Uphold Democratic Values
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a newly-elected MP from Srinagar, urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to maintain the sanctity of the House by preventing disparaging remarks and ensuring thorough legislative discussions. Mehdi emphasized the Speaker's responsibility to uphold the Constitution and respect all elected representatives.
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the newly-elected Member of Parliament from Srinagar, delivered a powerful inaugural address on Wednesday. He called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to safeguard the dignity of the House by curbing derogatory remarks and ensuring deliberate legislative debates.
In his passionate plea, Mehdi told the Speaker that the responsibility of leading the House transcends party lines, urging Birla to uphold only one allegiance: the Constitution of India. He expressed hope that the Speaker would act as a beacon of democracy, managing both government and opposition voices fairly.
Mehdi highlighted the significance of respecting elected members, referencing an incident where a Muslim MP was labeled as a terrorist. He warned that such behaviour, if left unchecked, could have broader implications for Muslims nationwide. The Speaker, Om Birla, interrupted Mehdi as he voiced his concerns about the treatment of Muslims and the impact of such derogatory remarks.
