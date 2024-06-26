Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Takes Charge as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi has been officially recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, marking the first time in a decade that the position has been filled. This appointment follows Congress's decision and Gandhi will now undertake significant roles and responsibilities associated with this prestigious position.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi Takes Charge as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Rahul Gandhi was recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. This crucial appointment follows Congress's formal communication naming him for the position, as confirmed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Congress MP's recognition marks the first time in ten years that the Lower House will have a leader of opposition. Previously, opposition parties, including Congress, lacked the required 10 percent members in the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha.

Gandhi, the MP from Rae Bareli, will now have the status of a Cabinet minister and be part of key appointments, including the Lokpal and chief election commissioner. Thanking Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party workers, Gandhi pledged to raise citizens' voices and hold the government accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024