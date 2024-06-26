Rahul Gandhi Takes Charge as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

In a significant political development, Rahul Gandhi was recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. This crucial appointment follows Congress's formal communication naming him for the position, as confirmed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Congress MP's recognition marks the first time in ten years that the Lower House will have a leader of opposition. Previously, opposition parties, including Congress, lacked the required 10 percent members in the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha.

Gandhi, the MP from Rae Bareli, will now have the status of a Cabinet minister and be part of key appointments, including the Lokpal and chief election commissioner. Thanking Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party workers, Gandhi pledged to raise citizens' voices and hold the government accountable.

