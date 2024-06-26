Left Menu

PM Modi Reinforces Support to TDP Allies for Andhra Pradesh Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with MPs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to discuss India's development and particularly the progress in Andhra Pradesh. Modi emphasized the close working relationship between their parties and pledged maximum support for national and regional advancements. The TDP is a crucial ally in the Lok Sabha.

Updated: 26-06-2024 20:23 IST
In a significant move aimed at bolstering regional development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with MPs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the biggest BJP ally in the Lok Sabha. Modi reaffirmed his commitment to the progress of India and the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing insights on his social media platform X, Modi posted, 'Met MP colleagues from @JaiTDP. Our parties are working closely at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of my friend @ncbn garu. We will do everything possible for the progress of India and the development of AP.' This statement underscores the strengthened coordination between BJP and its allies.

Furthermore, JD(U) leader and Union minister Lalan Singh hosted MPs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his residence, highlighting the importance of coalition partners. The JD(U) with its 12 MPs stands as the second largest BJP ally in the Lok Sabha.

