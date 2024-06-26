Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Named Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha After a Decade

Rahul Gandhi has been officially recognized as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha. This marks the first time in ten years that the Congress party holds this position, after meeting the 10% member requirement. Gandhi thanked his supporters and vowed to raise their voices and protect India's Constitution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi Named Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha After a Decade
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, was officially recognized as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. This announcement was made by the Lok Sabha Secretariat following Congress' nomination of Gandhi for the position.

This is a significant development, as it is the first time in a decade that the Congress party holds the leader of opposition post in the Lower House. The party previously lacked the 10% member requirement to claim the position in the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha.

In a heartfelt message, Gandhi expressed gratitude towards Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's supporters. He pledged to amplify their voices in Parliament and staunchly defend the Constitution against any attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024