Rahul Gandhi Named Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha After a Decade
Rahul Gandhi has been officially recognized as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha. This marks the first time in ten years that the Congress party holds this position, after meeting the 10% member requirement. Gandhi thanked his supporters and vowed to raise their voices and protect India's Constitution.
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, was officially recognized as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. This announcement was made by the Lok Sabha Secretariat following Congress' nomination of Gandhi for the position.
This is a significant development, as it is the first time in a decade that the Congress party holds the leader of opposition post in the Lower House. The party previously lacked the 10% member requirement to claim the position in the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha.
In a heartfelt message, Gandhi expressed gratitude towards Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's supporters. He pledged to amplify their voices in Parliament and staunchly defend the Constitution against any attacks.
