Odisha CM Majhi Seeks Delhi's Support for State Development

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday began a significant three-day tour of New Delhi, aiming to address various state issues with senior leaders.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, Majhi's inaugural visit to Delhi as CM will include discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement.

Additionally, meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are scheduled. The objective is to secure the central government's cooperation for Odisha's development, the release added.

