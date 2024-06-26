Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Shiv Sena MLAs Ahead of Crucial Session
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting of party MLAs and MLCs to discuss key issues ahead of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature. Thackeray directed legislators to focus on NEET irregularities, farmers' issues, and rising drug consumption in the state.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday convened a strategic meeting with party MLAs and MLCs in preparation for the upcoming monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.
According to an MLA present at the meeting, Thackeray urged the legislators to prioritize raising concerns about irregularities in NEET examinations and the pressing issues faced by farmers.
Additionally, the former chief minister emphasized the need to address the increasing drug consumption in the state. This directive came against the backdrop of mounting challenges in these critical areas.
