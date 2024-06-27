AAP to Boycott President Murmu's Parliamentary Address Amid Kejriwal's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced it will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming address to a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The move comes as a protest against the recent arrest of AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak criticized the BJP over Kejriwal's arrest, stating that the party would not attend the address. Kejriwal was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in connection with an alleged excise policy scam.

President Murmu is set to address the joint session of Parliament on Thursday, presenting the new government's priorities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will mark her first address following the establishment of the 18th Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)