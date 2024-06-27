AAP to Boycott President Murmu's Parliamentary Address Amid Kejriwal's Arrest
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday, protesting the arrest of its leader Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy scam investigated by the CBI.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced it will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming address to a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The move comes as a protest against the recent arrest of AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak criticized the BJP over Kejriwal's arrest, stating that the party would not attend the address. Kejriwal was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in connection with an alleged excise policy scam.
President Murmu is set to address the joint session of Parliament on Thursday, presenting the new government's priorities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will mark her first address following the establishment of the 18th Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
18th Lok Sabha Session Begins: What to Expect from June 24 to July 3
Tripura Minister Animesh Debbarma Expresses Discontent Over Portfolio Allocation Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad; thanks people for electing him for second term in Lok Sabha.
CPI(M) Calls for Introspection After Marginal Gains in Lok Sabha