Left Menu

AAP to Boycott President Murmu's Parliamentary Address Amid Kejriwal's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday, protesting the arrest of its leader Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy scam investigated by the CBI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 10:39 IST
AAP to Boycott President Murmu's Parliamentary Address Amid Kejriwal's Arrest
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced it will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming address to a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The move comes as a protest against the recent arrest of AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak criticized the BJP over Kejriwal's arrest, stating that the party would not attend the address. Kejriwal was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in connection with an alleged excise policy scam.

President Murmu is set to address the joint session of Parliament on Thursday, presenting the new government's priorities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will mark her first address following the establishment of the 18th Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024