President Murmu's Historic Parliament Welcome

In a momentous event, President Droupadi Murmu was officially welcomed at the Parliament Building on Thursday. She was received by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, with an officer carrying the culturally significant 'Sengol'.

Following the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha and the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Modi, President Murmu will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The President received a guard of honour upon her arrival and was escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Dhankhar, Modi, Birla, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Ahead of her arrival, senior Marshal Rajeev Sharma, in traditional attire, led a procession with Speaker Birla, accompanied by drum rolls.

The vice president, prime minister, and Lok Sabha Speaker officially welcomed President Murmu at the Gaja Dwar of the Parliament Building. They then proceeded to the Lok Sabha chamber in a procession, reverently led by the officer carrying the Sengol.

