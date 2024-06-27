Left Menu

President Murmu's Historic Parliament Welcome

President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed at the Parliament Building by top officials including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony included a procession with the cultural symbol 'Sengol'. President Murmu will also address the joint sitting of both Houses following the formation of the new government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:10 IST
President Murmu's Historic Parliament Welcome
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous event, President Droupadi Murmu was officially welcomed at the Parliament Building on Thursday. She was received by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, with an officer carrying the culturally significant 'Sengol'.

Following the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha and the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Modi, President Murmu will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The President received a guard of honour upon her arrival and was escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Dhankhar, Modi, Birla, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Ahead of her arrival, senior Marshal Rajeev Sharma, in traditional attire, led a procession with Speaker Birla, accompanied by drum rolls.

The vice president, prime minister, and Lok Sabha Speaker officially welcomed President Murmu at the Gaja Dwar of the Parliament Building. They then proceeded to the Lok Sabha chamber in a procession, reverently led by the officer carrying the Sengol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024