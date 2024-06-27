Punjab CM Mann Defends Kejriwal Amid CBI Arrest in Excise Scam

In a resounding statement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann affirmed on Thursday that AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, will remain unyielding despite the pressure exerted on him through various atrocities. This assertion followed Kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges linked to an alleged excise scam.

Sharing an image of the Delhi Chief Minister on X, Mann portrayed Kejriwal's situation as a "struggle against dictatorship," insisting that no amount of pressure would force him to capitulate. Mann conveyed that the CBI's arrest, occurring just after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) granted bail, is a clear example of the misuse of the CBI purportedly orchestrated by the BJP.

Following the arrest, a Delhi court ordered Kejriwal to three-day custody of the CBI during a hearing in which the Delhi CM proclaimed his innocence. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denounced the central probe agencies, accusing them of engaging in politically motivated actions against its leaders at the behest of the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)