Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann Defends Kejriwal Amid CBI Arrest in Excise Scam

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declared that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not succumb to pressure despite his arrest in a corruption case. Mann criticized the misuse of CBI, alleging it acts under BJP orders. AAP claims political malice from central agencies targeting its leaders.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:17 IST
Punjab CM Mann Defends Kejriwal Amid CBI Arrest in Excise Scam
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding statement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann affirmed on Thursday that AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, will remain unyielding despite the pressure exerted on him through various atrocities. This assertion followed Kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges linked to an alleged excise scam.

Sharing an image of the Delhi Chief Minister on X, Mann portrayed Kejriwal's situation as a "struggle against dictatorship," insisting that no amount of pressure would force him to capitulate. Mann conveyed that the CBI's arrest, occurring just after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) granted bail, is a clear example of the misuse of the CBI purportedly orchestrated by the BJP.

Following the arrest, a Delhi court ordered Kejriwal to three-day custody of the CBI during a hearing in which the Delhi CM proclaimed his innocence. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denounced the central probe agencies, accusing them of engaging in politically motivated actions against its leaders at the behest of the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024