BJP to Launch Statewide Protests in Karnataka over Alleged Financial Scam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has declared a series of statewide protests scheduled for June 28, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The protests are in response to alleged financial misconduct within the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC).

During a press briefing, BJP ST Morcha State President Bangaru Hanumanthu announced that the agitation would be held at various district and Taluk headquarters, as well as in major villages. 'We will not cease our protests until the Chief Minister steps down. Tomorrow, on June 28, we will stage a vehement protest across the state and lay siege to the offices of the deputy commissioners in all the districts,' Hanumanthu stated.

Hanumanthu disclosed that 10 lakh handbills would be distributed statewide to inform every household about the scam's alleged magnitude, which he claims surpasses what is currently known. 'This is a Rs 187 crore mega scam. The Congress party has misused a substantial portion, transferring at least Rs 89 crore to over 700 bank accounts across various districts and even to Telangana's Hyderabad,' he alleged.

Hanumanthu questioned why the Finance Department was not notified of the new bank accounts and the transferred amounts, and dismissed Minister B Nagendra's resignation as an insufficient measure. 'There are many more involved, including Sharanaprakash Patil, Basawaraj Daddal, and CM Siddaramaiah. They all need to resign for it to have any real impact,' he added.

The scandal came to light after the suicide of KMVSTDC accounts superintendent Chandrasekharan P on May 21, who left a note detailing the illegal money transfers. The incident led to the suspension of two officials and the resignation of ST Welfare Minister Nagendra on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)