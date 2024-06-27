Governor vs. Mamata Banerjee: Swearing-In Ceremony Controversy Intensifies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly criticized Governor CV Ananda Bose, accusing him of obstructing the swearing-in ceremony of two newly elected TMC MLAs. She indicated that the Governor has no authority to halt the process.

Banerjee expressed concerns over the safety of women at Raj Bhavan, stating she had received multiple complaints from women who felt unsafe going there after various reports surfaced.

"Nearly a month has passed and my MLAs — Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar — are still unable to take their oath. The Governor is blocking them, yet it's the people, not the Governor, who have elected them. He cannot deny them their right," Banerjee asserted at the state secretariat.

"Why should everyone have to go to Raj Bhavan? The Governor can authorize the Speaker or Deputy Speaker to administer the oath or attend the Assembly himself. Women have told me they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents," she added.

The standoff continued as the Governor invited the two MLAs to take the oath at Raj Bhavan, but they refused, citing convention. The Governor declined to hold the ceremony in the assembly and traveled to New Delhi.

In response, MLAs Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar staged a sit-in protest at the Vidhan Sabha complex, demanding the facilitation of their oath-taking ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)