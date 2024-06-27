Rebel Akali Leaders Challenge Badal Amidst Party Turmoil
Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra criticizes the party leadership, stating that the Akali Dal is driven by ideology and principles, not personal ownership. A group of senior leaders has called for Sukhbir Singh Badal to step down after electoral losses, emphasizing the need for respect for the people's mandate.
In a scathing critique of the party's leadership, rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra declared on Thursday that the party is rooted in ideology and principles, not personal ownership.
Chandumajra emphasized that no member of the faction that revolted against the leadership, including notable leaders such as former MP Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, and ex-MLAs, seeks the party president position.
This revolt follows the party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, leading senior leaders to demand Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation as the party chief.
