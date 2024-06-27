Rebel Akali Leaders Challenge Badal Amidst Party Turmoil

In a scathing critique of the party's leadership, rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra declared on Thursday that the party is rooted in ideology and principles, not personal ownership.

Chandumajra emphasized that no member of the faction that revolted against the leadership, including notable leaders such as former MP Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, and ex-MLAs, seeks the party president position.

This revolt follows the party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, leading senior leaders to demand Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation as the party chief.

