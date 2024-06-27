Left Menu

Rebel Akali Leaders Challenge Badal Amidst Party Turmoil

Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra criticizes the party leadership, stating that the Akali Dal is driven by ideology and principles, not personal ownership. A group of senior leaders has called for Sukhbir Singh Badal to step down after electoral losses, emphasizing the need for respect for the people's mandate.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:45 IST
Rebel Akali Leaders Challenge Badal Amidst Party Turmoil
Prem Singh Chandumajra
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the party's leadership, rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra declared on Thursday that the party is rooted in ideology and principles, not personal ownership.

Chandumajra emphasized that no member of the faction that revolted against the leadership, including notable leaders such as former MP Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, and ex-MLAs, seeks the party president position.

This revolt follows the party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, leading senior leaders to demand Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation as the party chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024