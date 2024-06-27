Congress Leadership Mobilizes for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections
Top Congress leaders gathered to discuss the party's preparedness for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need to stay connected with the people and criticized the current BJP government for its claims of peace in the region. The Congress hopes to reclaim trust among locals with promises of welfare and development.
Top Congress leaders convened on Thursday to deliberate on the party's preparedness for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged Union Territory leaders to amplify public concerns and maintain a strong presence among the populace.
Kharge pointed to recent terror incidents as evidence that the BJP-led government's assurances of restored peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir were unfounded. Highlighting the region's rising hopes pinned on Congress, he underscored the need for a welfare-oriented, empathetic governance to address and mitigate local grievances.
He accentuated Congress' historical contributions under the UPA regime, including panchayat polls, railway development, and youth skill initiatives like 'Himayat' and 'Udaan,' which provided employment opportunities. The meeting saw prominent Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi and AICC's K C Venugopal, strategize to solidify the party's organizational strength ahead of the impending elections.
