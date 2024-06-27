Left Menu

Congress Leadership Mobilizes for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections

Top Congress leaders gathered to discuss the party's preparedness for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need to stay connected with the people and criticized the current BJP government for its claims of peace in the region. The Congress hopes to reclaim trust among locals with promises of welfare and development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:00 IST
Congress Leadership Mobilizes for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Top Congress leaders convened on Thursday to deliberate on the party's preparedness for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged Union Territory leaders to amplify public concerns and maintain a strong presence among the populace.

Kharge pointed to recent terror incidents as evidence that the BJP-led government's assurances of restored peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir were unfounded. Highlighting the region's rising hopes pinned on Congress, he underscored the need for a welfare-oriented, empathetic governance to address and mitigate local grievances.

He accentuated Congress' historical contributions under the UPA regime, including panchayat polls, railway development, and youth skill initiatives like 'Himayat' and 'Udaan,' which provided employment opportunities. The meeting saw prominent Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi and AICC's K C Venugopal, strategize to solidify the party's organizational strength ahead of the impending elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024