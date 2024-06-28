Left Menu

Argentine Oilseed Crushers Strike Over Labor Reform

Argentine oilseed crushers workers union SOEA initiated a strike in protest against proposed labor reforms by President Javier Milei. The reform package awaits a vote in Congress. Operating in port towns north of Rosario, SOEA is key to Argentina's soybean oil and flour exports, the country's major agricultural outputs.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 00:14 IST
Argentine Oilseed Crushers Strike Over Labor Reform
AI Generated Representative Image

Argentine oilseed crushers workers union SOEA has kicked off a strike in protest of a proposed labor reform which is awaiting a vote in the lower house of Congress, a union leader said on Thursday.

The proposed changes to some labor regulations are part of a major package of reforms pushed by libertarian President Javier Milei. "We started the strike, but this time we did it without issuing a statement," SOEA's union leader Daniel Succi told Reuters, a decision that came after the union canceled a prior strike earlier this month under pressure from the government.

The SOEA operates in the port towns north of Rosario, Argentina's main agricultural exports hub. The country is one of the largest international exporters of soybean oil and soybean flour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024