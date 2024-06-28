Argentine Oilseed Crushers Strike Over Labor Reform
Argentine oilseed crushers workers union SOEA initiated a strike in protest against proposed labor reforms by President Javier Milei. The reform package awaits a vote in Congress. Operating in port towns north of Rosario, SOEA is key to Argentina's soybean oil and flour exports, the country's major agricultural outputs.
Argentine oilseed crushers workers union SOEA has kicked off a strike in protest of a proposed labor reform which is awaiting a vote in the lower house of Congress, a union leader said on Thursday.
The proposed changes to some labor regulations are part of a major package of reforms pushed by libertarian President Javier Milei. "We started the strike, but this time we did it without issuing a statement," SOEA's union leader Daniel Succi told Reuters, a decision that came after the union canceled a prior strike earlier this month under pressure from the government.
The SOEA operates in the port towns north of Rosario, Argentina's main agricultural exports hub. The country is one of the largest international exporters of soybean oil and soybean flour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)