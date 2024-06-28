Left Menu

Iran Presidential Race Narrows as Two Candidates Withdraw

As Iran prepares for its presidential election, two candidates, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani have withdrawn, consolidating support for hard-line candidates. The election, crucial in shaping Iran's future political landscape amidst economic struggles and nuclear tensions, sees widespread public apathy and discontent.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-06-2024 06:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 06:04 IST
Iran Presidential Race Narrows as Two Candidates Withdraw
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran's presidential race has seen the withdrawal of two significant candidates: Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani. Their exit is widely seen as a move to consolidate hard-line support ahead of the vote.

Ghazizadeh Hashemi, a former vice president under the late Ebrahim Raisi, urged remaining candidates to withdraw in favor of bolstering revolutionary unity. Zakani, meanwhile, called for preventing a repeat of former President Hassan Rouhani's administration. Their departure leaves a race still crowded with hard-line contenders.

A sense of public apathy grips the Iranian capital as voters head to the polls, underscored by frustration over unmet economic promises and a clampdown on women's rights. With Iran enriching uranium close to weapons-grade levels, the election outcome could have far-reaching consequences on both domestic and international fronts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024