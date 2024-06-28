Iran Presidential Race Narrows as Two Candidates Withdraw

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran's presidential race has seen the withdrawal of two significant candidates: Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani. Their exit is widely seen as a move to consolidate hard-line support ahead of the vote.

Ghazizadeh Hashemi, a former vice president under the late Ebrahim Raisi, urged remaining candidates to withdraw in favor of bolstering revolutionary unity. Zakani, meanwhile, called for preventing a repeat of former President Hassan Rouhani's administration. Their departure leaves a race still crowded with hard-line contenders.

A sense of public apathy grips the Iranian capital as voters head to the polls, underscored by frustration over unmet economic promises and a clampdown on women's rights. With Iran enriching uranium close to weapons-grade levels, the election outcome could have far-reaching consequences on both domestic and international fronts.

