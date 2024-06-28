Left Menu

Biden vs. Trump: Historic 2024 Election Debate Begins

The first general election debate of the 2024 season in Atlanta features U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump. Both candidates aim to attract undecided voters while addressing critical issues like foreign policy, immigration, and healthcare. False claims and personal attacks highlight the contentious exchange.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 28-06-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 07:46 IST
In Atlanta, the 2024 general election debate commenced with U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican rival Donald Trump vying for the support of undecided voters. Both septuagenarians—Biden at 81 and Trump at 78—faced off in a historic encounter.

Biden used the platform to assure the electorate of his capability to steer America through its myriad challenges. Conversely, Trump aimed to move beyond his felony conviction in New York and presented himself as temperate enough to reclaim the presidency.

Amidst a backdrop of heated exchanges and personal attacks, both candidates addressed key issues, such as foreign policy, immigration, and healthcare. False claims, especially around the events of January 6, 2021, peppered the discussion, further intensifying the debate.

