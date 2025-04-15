Left Menu

Atlanta's Rising Soccer Ambitions: A Potential Host for 2031 Women's World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Atlanta, praising its sporting infrastructure. He hints at the city as a potential host for the 2031 Women's World Cup. The city will host six matches during this summer's expanded Club World Cup. The U.S. will also host the 2031 Women's World Cup.

Updated: 15-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a high-profile visit to Atlanta, FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the city's ambition and infrastructure, subtly endorsing its potential as a host for the 2031 Women's World Cup. Infantino was in town to present the Club World Cup trophy, showcasing Atlanta's growing status as a soccer hub.

Infantino highlighted the unique adaptability of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, capable of hosting both football and soccer events, as a testament to the city's commitment to sports. The stadium is set to host six matches, including three knockout games, during this summer's expanded Club World Cup from June 15 to July 13.

While emphasizing the city's strong sports culture, Infantino pointed out that successful performances as a host could enhance Atlanta's prospects for future tournaments, particularly the upcoming 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup, set to be hosted by the United States for the third time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

