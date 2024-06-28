Left Menu

Biden vs Trump: A Heated First Debate for 2024

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashed sharply in their first 2024 presidential debate. Key moments involved heated exchanges about economic policies, abortion rights, and the January 6th Capitol riot. Both candidates presented their views fervently, sparking intense discussions on critical national issues.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump engaged in a contentious first debate for the 2024 presidential election, sparking vigorous discussions on policy.

Economic issues took center stage as Biden highlighted his administration's achievements, while Trump criticized the current economic conditions, attributing rising inflation to Biden's tenure.

The debate also delved into abortion rights and the January 6 Capitol riot, where Biden condemned Trump's actions and Trump's narrative painted his supporters as persecuted.

