Left Menu

Russia Bolsters Economy Amid Global Tariff Turbulence

The Kremlin announced that Russia needs to implement additional strategies to mitigate the economic impact from global market disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs. This statement came following President Donald Trump's recent tariff imposition. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, stated Russia's economy remains strong due to governmental interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:27 IST
Russia Bolsters Economy Amid Global Tariff Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin emphasized the necessity for Russia to adopt further measures to counteract the ramifications on its economy following global market disturbances linked to new U.S. tariffs. President Donald Trump imposed these tariffs earlier this week.

Addressing concerns over potential economic instability, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assured the public about the resilience of Russia's financial system. He credited the government's proactive measures for maintaining the robustness of the Russian economy despite external pressures.

Peskov's statement highlights the administration's continuous commitment to economic stability, ensuring minimum negative effects from the evolving global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025