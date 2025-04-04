The Kremlin emphasized the necessity for Russia to adopt further measures to counteract the ramifications on its economy following global market disturbances linked to new U.S. tariffs. President Donald Trump imposed these tariffs earlier this week.

Addressing concerns over potential economic instability, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assured the public about the resilience of Russia's financial system. He credited the government's proactive measures for maintaining the robustness of the Russian economy despite external pressures.

Peskov's statement highlights the administration's continuous commitment to economic stability, ensuring minimum negative effects from the evolving global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)