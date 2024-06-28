Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Corruption in Infrastructure After Delhi Airport Roof Collapse

The Congress slammed the Modi government for alleged corruption and negligence following the roof collapse at Delhi airport, which caused one death and injuries to six. They cite other infrastructure failures to criticize the government's substandard construction practices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:52 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Corruption in Infrastructure After Delhi Airport Roof Collapse
Relief operations continue at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi: The Congress launched a scathing critique at the Modi government on Friday, attributing the recent Delhi airport roof collapse to 'corruption' and 'criminal negligence' that has plagued infrastructure development over the last decade.

The tragic incident left one person dead and six injured as a section of Terminal-1's roof caved in amid heavy rains, leading to the suspension of flight departures. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed ongoing monitoring of the situation and noted that the injured had been hospitalized.

'Corruption and criminal negligence have caused the collapse of substandard infrastructure over the last 10 years under the Modi government,' Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X, listing multiple instances of infrastructure failures that have marred the government's claims of creating 'World Class Infrastructure.'

