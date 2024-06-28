Left Menu

Trinamool MLAs Stage Dharna Over Oath-Taking Dispute

Two newly-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs are protesting for a second consecutive day in front of B R Ambedkar's statue in the West Bengal Assembly. They are demanding to be administered their oath in the House, countering Governor C V Ananda Bose's invite to do so in the Raj Bhavan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:31 IST
In an ongoing saga, two newly-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs have taken to sitting on a dharna for the second day straight in front of B R Ambedkar's statue within the West Bengal Assembly. The stalemate continues as they demand to be administered their oath in the legislative House.

Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola MLA Rayat Hossain Sarkar, who emerged victorious in recent bypolls, began their demonstration on Thursday after refusing to take their oath at the Raj Bhavan as directed by Governor C V Ananda Bose.

The MLAs insist their oath-taking should occur in the assembly, as per convention for bypoll winners. Despite the governor's invitation to conduct the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, the two have stood firm in their stance that the responsibility lies with the speaker or deputy speaker of the Assembly.

