Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Faces Grievous Allegations in Sexual Assault Case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has accused former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of attempting to sexually assault a minor. The chargesheet reveals that Yediyurappa and his aides allegedly bribed the victim and her mother to silence them. A court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:18 IST
B S Yediyurappa
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is facing severe allegations of sexually assaulting a minor girl, as detailed in a chargesheet filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The 81-year-old BJP leader is accused under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with charges including sexual harassment and suppression of evidence.

According to the chargesheet, Yediyurappa and three aides are alleged to have paid the victim and her mother to buy their silence. The development has led to a non-bailable arrest warrant being issued against Yediyurappa.

