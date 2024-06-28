Left Menu

Narendra Modi: A Matchless Leader

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'matchless' leader, contrasting him with Jawahar Lal Nehru. Trivedi highlighted Modi's democratic election, achievements, and humble background, while criticizing Nehru's decisions and Congress' historical governance issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:14 IST
In a compelling session in the Rajya Sabha, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi emphatically described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ''matchless'', directly contrasting him with the country's first Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Trivedi asserted that, unlike Nehru—who was chosen under Mahatma Gandhi's influence but received zero votes—Modi has been unanimously elected to lead his party. Highlighting Modi's humble beginnings compared to Nehru's affluent background, Trivedi pointed out their differing approaches to tackling national issues.

During his speech, Trivedi enumerated Modi's notable achievements over the past decade, including economic milestones and reforms, while also critiquing Nehru's decisions and the Congress party's historical handling of constitutional mandates. Opposition members frequently interrupted his address with slogans and adjournments.

