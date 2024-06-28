Left Menu

BJD Joins Opposition, Demands NEET Discussion in Rajya Sabha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), ousted from power in Odisha by the BJP, joined the opposition in demanding a discussion on NEET in Rajya Sabha. BJD protested when their request was denied and walked out with other opposition parties following an incident where Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam fainted.

In a significant political move, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), recently ousted from power in Odisha by the BJP, joined the opposition's protest in Rajya Sabha on Friday, demanding a discussion on the NEET issue.

The BJD MPs, alongside other INDIA bloc members, trooped into the Well of the House, insisting on a debate. BJD leader in Rajya Sabha, Sasmit Patra, expressed frustration as their demand was overlooked, leading to their protest.

Further heightening tensions, the BJD joined the opposition's walkout after Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam fainted and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to adjourn the House. The BJD, once a solid supporter of the BJP-led NDA, has now nine MPs in Rajya Sabha but failed to secure any Lok Sabha seats in the recent elections.

