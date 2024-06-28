Manoj Ahuja Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Odisha

Manoj Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been officially appointed as the chief secretary of Odisha, succeeding Pradeep Kumar Jena. Jena's term concludes on June 30.

The notification confirming Ahuja's appointment was issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department following the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet's approval on June 25. Ahuja returns to Odisha after serving as Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Ahuja's distinguished career includes roles as Chairman of CBSE and Special Director of LBSNAA. He has also served in multiple capacities within the Odisha government, offering extensive experience for his new position. His educational qualifications include an MBA and a degree in mechanical engineering. Notably, his wife, Arti Ahuja, is also an IAS officer serving on central deputation.

