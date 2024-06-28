Left Menu

Manoj Ahuja Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Odisha

Manoj Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the new chief secretary of Odisha. He succeeds Pradeep Kumar Jena, whose term ends on June 30. Ahuja previously held key positions within the Odisha government and at the central level, including Chairman of CBSE and Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:17 IST
Manoj Ahuja Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Odisha
Manoj Ahuja
  • Country:
  • India

Manoj Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been officially appointed as the chief secretary of Odisha, succeeding Pradeep Kumar Jena. Jena's term concludes on June 30.

The notification confirming Ahuja's appointment was issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department following the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet's approval on June 25. Ahuja returns to Odisha after serving as Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Ahuja's distinguished career includes roles as Chairman of CBSE and Special Director of LBSNAA. He has also served in multiple capacities within the Odisha government, offering extensive experience for his new position. His educational qualifications include an MBA and a degree in mechanical engineering. Notably, his wife, Arti Ahuja, is also an IAS officer serving on central deputation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024