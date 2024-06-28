Rahul Gandhi Pushes for Debate on NEET Paper Leak Controversy in Parliament

In a call for accountability, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, emphasized the INDIA bloc's desire for a constructive debate on the NEET exam and rampant paper leak issues. Gandhi expressed disappointment in the government's refusal to permit such discussions in Parliament on Friday.

In a video message circulated from his 'X' handle, Gandhi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in the debate and honor students by addressing their pressing concerns. 'We urge the Prime Minister to debate on this issue and give students the respect they deserve,' asserted Gandhi, spotlighting the widespread anxiety among students and families across India.

The Congress leader underscored the unanimous agreement among opposition parties for a dedicated discussion day for NEET. Highlighting systemic problems and corruption led by 70 paper leaks in seven years, Gandhi stressed the urgency for a swift resolution. 'It is clear there is a systemic problem. It is clear there is a huge amount of corruption and we simply cannot continue like this,' Gandhi emphasized, pointing to the lack of a response from the Prime Minister as a grave concern.

