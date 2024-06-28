Modi Congratulates Costa on European Council Presidency

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Antonio Costa upon his election as the incoming president of the European Council. Costa, who will assume his role on December 1, has emphasized the profound sense of mission he carries into this new responsibility.

Modi took to social media platform X to convey his heartfelt felicitations, stating, 'Congratulations to my friend Antonio Costa on being elected as the next President of the European Council. I look forward to working closely with you to advance the India-EU Strategic Partnership to greater heights.'

The dialogue between Modi and Costa sets the stage for a renewed and strengthened collaboration between India and the European Union, promising to elevate the strategic partnership to unprecedented levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)