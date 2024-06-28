Left Menu

Modi Congratulates Costa on European Council Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Antonio Costa on his election as the incoming president of the European Council. Modi expressed his hope to work closely with Costa to strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership. Costa's term will commence on December 1, marking a new chapter in EU leadership.

Narendra Modi
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Antonio Costa upon his election as the incoming president of the European Council. Costa, who will assume his role on December 1, has emphasized the profound sense of mission he carries into this new responsibility.

Modi took to social media platform X to convey his heartfelt felicitations, stating, 'Congratulations to my friend Antonio Costa on being elected as the next President of the European Council. I look forward to working closely with you to advance the India-EU Strategic Partnership to greater heights.'

The dialogue between Modi and Costa sets the stage for a renewed and strengthened collaboration between India and the European Union, promising to elevate the strategic partnership to unprecedented levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

