Modi Congratulates Costa on European Council Presidency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Antonio Costa on his election as the incoming president of the European Council. Modi expressed his hope to work closely with Costa to strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership. Costa's term will commence on December 1, marking a new chapter in EU leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Antonio Costa upon his election as the incoming president of the European Council. Costa, who will assume his role on December 1, has emphasized the profound sense of mission he carries into this new responsibility.
Modi took to social media platform X to convey his heartfelt felicitations, stating, 'Congratulations to my friend Antonio Costa on being elected as the next President of the European Council. I look forward to working closely with you to advance the India-EU Strategic Partnership to greater heights.'
The dialogue between Modi and Costa sets the stage for a renewed and strengthened collaboration between India and the European Union, promising to elevate the strategic partnership to unprecedented levels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Austria Sets Stage for Crucial Parliamentary Election in September Amid Far-Right Surge
China and New Zealand: Strengthening a Strategic Partnership
US Intelligence Issues More Warnings About Foreign Election Interference
Rwanda Appoints New Finance and Foreign Ministers Ahead of Presidential Election
Sunetra Pawar to Contest Rajya Sabha Elections After Lok Sabha Defeat