Putin Orders Resumption of INF Treaty-Banned Missile Production

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a bold move on Friday, called for the resumption of production of intermediate-range missiles that had been previously banned under a now-defunct treaty with the United States.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which was signed by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan in 1988, had prohibited ground-based nuclear and conventional missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,410 miles). The agreement was seen as a significant arms control milestone.

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty in 2019, citing violations by Russia. Speaking at a meeting of Russia's national security council, Putin emphasized the need to restart production of these missile systems and take decisions on their deployment based on current security needs.

