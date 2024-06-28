Left Menu

Putin Orders Resumption of INF Treaty-Banned Missile Production

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the resumption of intermediate-range missile production, previously banned under the now-defunct INF Treaty with the United States. The treaty, a key arms control agreement signed in 1988, was dissolved in 2019 amid accusations of violations, marking a significant decline in US-Russia relations.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:20 IST
Putin Orders Resumption of INF Treaty-Banned Missile Production
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a bold move on Friday, called for the resumption of production of intermediate-range missiles that had been previously banned under a now-defunct treaty with the United States.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which was signed by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan in 1988, had prohibited ground-based nuclear and conventional missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,410 miles). The agreement was seen as a significant arms control milestone.

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty in 2019, citing violations by Russia. Speaking at a meeting of Russia's national security council, Putin emphasized the need to restart production of these missile systems and take decisions on their deployment based on current security needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
3
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024