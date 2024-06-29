BJP's Power Play: Haryana Assembly Elections Strategy Kick-Off
The BJP's extended state executive meeting in Panchkula commenced on Saturday to discuss strategy for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. Key leaders like Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended. The meeting aims to boost party morale and formulate election tactics.
Panchkula witnessed discussions on the Haryana assembly elections strategy as the BJP's extended state executive meeting kicked off on Saturday. The session, attended by prominent figures such as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, explored avenues for electoral success. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to guide the party during the afternoon session.
The assembly at Tau Devi Lal Stadium emphasized energizing the party's local cadre before the elections. Shah is expected to outline a strategic plan and foster enthusiasm among party workers. Senior state leaders and around 4,500 BJP workers from all 90 assembly constituencies are participating in this significant gathering.
An exhibition showcasing the state government's initiatives, including the abolition of minimum monthly charges for domestic electricity consumers and the provision of minimum support prices on 14 crops, also marked the event. The BJP is keen to highlight these achievements to consolidate public support ahead of the elections.
