Maharashtra CM Unveils 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana' for Senior Citizens

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana', a pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens from all religions. This initiative aims to assist elderly individuals who are unable to visit pilgrimage sites due to lack of resources or support.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:32 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday introduced an inclusive pilgrimage scheme dubbed 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana,' targeting senior citizens from diverse religious backgrounds.

The scheme is designed to aid elderly individuals who face difficulties in undertaking pilgrimages independently due to financial constraints or lack of assistance, Shinde declared in the state legislative assembly.

This announcement, addressing Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's calling attention notice, signifies a significant move toward fulfilling the spiritual aspirations of senior citizens unable to embark on pilgrimages on their own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

