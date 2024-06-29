Maharashtra CM Unveils 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana' for Senior Citizens

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday introduced an inclusive pilgrimage scheme dubbed 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana,' targeting senior citizens from diverse religious backgrounds.

The scheme is designed to aid elderly individuals who face difficulties in undertaking pilgrimages independently due to financial constraints or lack of assistance, Shinde declared in the state legislative assembly.

This announcement, addressing Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's calling attention notice, signifies a significant move toward fulfilling the spiritual aspirations of senior citizens unable to embark on pilgrimages on their own.

