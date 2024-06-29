Left Menu

Congress Leaders Mourn 5 Soldiers Drowned in Ladakh

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed sorrow at the death of five soldiers who drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to a flash flood in the Shyok river in Ladakh. They extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:52 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of five Indian Army soldiers. The soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, drowned when their T-72 tank sank in a flash flood in the Shyok river, Ladakh.

Kharge conveyed his condolences via a post on X, stating, 'Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of five Indian Army bravehearts. Our heartfelt condolences to the families. The nation stands together, saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers.'

Rahul Gandhi also expressed his grief in a Hindi post, saying the martyrdom of the soldiers was extremely sad and that the country will always remember their sacrifice. Priyanka Gandhi echoed the sentiments, extending her deepest condolences and appreciating the soldiers' supreme sacrifice.

