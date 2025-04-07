Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' March in Begusarai

Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, marked his presence in the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra in Begusarai, Bihar, on Monday, donning a white T-shirt as he joined the Congress-led demonstration.

Alongside several prominent figures, such as Kanhaiya Kumar and state party president Rajesh Kumar, the march attracted a vast number of Congress supporters, pressing for the rapid appointment in defense jobs.

Rahul Gandhi continues to rally in Bihar, aiming to galvanize youth sentiments against the NDA government, with further engagements such as addressing the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna.

