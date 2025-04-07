Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' March in Begusarai

Rahul Gandhi led the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra in Bihar's Begusarai, urging the youth to join his campaign highlighting job scarcity. Accompanied by party leaders, the march demanded filling vacancies in the defense sector. Gandhi's Bihar visit focuses on rallying support against the ruling NDA in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:45 IST
Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, marked his presence in the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra in Begusarai, Bihar, on Monday, donning a white T-shirt as he joined the Congress-led demonstration.

Alongside several prominent figures, such as Kanhaiya Kumar and state party president Rajesh Kumar, the march attracted a vast number of Congress supporters, pressing for the rapid appointment in defense jobs.

Rahul Gandhi continues to rally in Bihar, aiming to galvanize youth sentiments against the NDA government, with further engagements such as addressing the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

