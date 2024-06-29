Left Menu

BJP Strategizes for Maharashtra Assembly Elections Amidst Political Shifts

Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw met Maharashtra BJP leaders to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. This was the first major meeting since their new appointments. Emphasis was placed on a budget focused on women, farmers, and youth. The BJP aims to win despite recent setbacks in Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:22 IST
Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw convened with Maharashtra BJP functionaries on Saturday to lay out a strategic road map for the upcoming assembly elections. This notable gathering marked the first such meeting following their recent appointments as in-charge and co-incharge.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai president Ashish Shelar, and around 30 prominent figures from the state were in attendance. Shelar highlighted that their strategic plans to capture the assembly seats are being meticulously prepared.

Special attention was given to the newly presented state budget, which Shelar claimed has garnered approval for its focus on women, farmers, and the youth. "We will secure victory in the assembly polls alongside our allies," he asserted. Despite the BJP-led alliance's underperformance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the party remains optimistic about reversing its fortunes in the state assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

