Escalating Conflict: Drone Strikes and Air Defense in Russia-Ukraine War

A Ukrainian drone strike claimed the lives of at least five people in Russia's Kursk region, according to local officials on Saturday. Meanwhile, rescuers in Dnipro, Ukraine, are sifting through rubble after a Russian attack demolished a nine-story residential building, leaving one dead and injuring 12, including a 7-month-old girl.

The tragedy in Dnipro underscores the relentless devastation along the 1,000-kilometer front. Moscow's airstrikes have focused intensely on crippling Ukraine's energy and infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine has lost 80% of its thermal power and a third of its hydroelectric power due to these continuous assaults.

Speaking about the Dnipro attack, Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need for enhanced air defense systems from Ukraine's allies, stressing that only a firm global commitment can halt Russian aggression. Both nations continue tit-for-tat aerial attacks, targeting each other's energy resources. The Russian Defense Ministry reported downing six Ukrainian drones across multiple regions overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)