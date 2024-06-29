Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka Congress Amid Deputy CM Debate

D K Shivakumar, Karnataka's Deputy CM and state Congress President, called for party members to avoid public statements amid demands for three more Deputy Chief Ministers. He warned of disciplinary actions while requesting seers to refrain from political interference. Minister K N Rajanna expressed defiance towards Shivakumar's warnings.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid intensifying debate over Karnataka's political future, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar has urged party members to refrain from public statements regarding the demand for three additional Deputy Chief Ministers. Shivakumar emphasized party discipline, warning of potential disciplinary actions for non-compliance.

The controversy centers on calls for the inclusion of Deputy CMs from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities. Minister K N Rajanna, advocating for this change, openly challenged Shivakumar's warnings and defended his stance as justified. A Vokkaliga seer recently urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down in favor of Shivakumar, further fueling the political unrest.

Addressing the media, Shivakumar noted the importance of party unity, asking seers not to interfere in political matters. The ongoing internal strife appears to be a strategic maneuver by Siddaramaiah's camp to curtail Shivakumar's growing influence within the party and government.

