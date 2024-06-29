Left Menu

CM Stalin Accuses AIADMK of Diverting Attention From Lok Sabha Defeat Using Hooch Tragedy

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin accused the AIADMK of using the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to distract from its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. He stated that the government has taken swift action against the offenders and will hold local police accountable for such incidents in the future.

M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday told the Assembly that the onus for the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi will be on the district police superintendent and local police officials, accusing the opposition AIADMK of raising the issue to conceal its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections and internal crises.

Asserting that the state government has acted promptly on the Kallakurichi spurious liquor incident, Stalin dismissed calls for a CBI probe as unnecessary. He indicated that offenders have been arrested, officials shifted, and a Crime Branch CID probe initiated, demonstrating transparency and swift action.

Stalin also criticized AIADMK for disrupting assembly proceedings over the hooch tragedy, linking it to their frustration over Lok Sabha election losses. He emphasized the DMK's efforts in combating narcotics and highlighted the party's clean sweep in the elections as a vote of confidence from the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

