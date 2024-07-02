Uma Bharti Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Behavior

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, describing his conduct as reminiscent of an undisciplined student leader rather than a Leader of Opposition.

In a series of pointed remarks, Bharti emphasized that Gandhi, who is over 50 years old, must act in accordance with his age and status. Additionally, she condemned his contentious comments which connected Hindus with violence and hate, calling them inappropriate and misleading.

Bharti's strong words echoed in the BJP ranks, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the gravity of Gandhi's statements in Parliament. While Gandhi clarified his remarks were aimed at the BJP, they sparked significant uproar within the Lok Sabha.

