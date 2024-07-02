Uma Bharti Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks in Lok Sabha

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday lambasted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his inaugural speech as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, terming it as undisciplined and akin to the behavior of a student leader. Bharti stressed that Gandhi, now a 'middle-aged man', must adhere to the decorum befitting his position.

Bharti further contended that Hindus have historically been victims or perpetrators of violence, responding to Gandhi's controversial remarks in Parliament that incited protests from BJP members. She emphasized the need for Gandhi to be mindful of his status and remarks.

Gandhi's speech on Monday, where he accused some self-proclaimed Hindus of engaging in persistent violence and hate, sparked significant backlash from the ruling BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the allegations as grave, while Gandhi insisted his comments were directed at the BJP.

