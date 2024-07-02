18th Lok Sabha Concludes First Session with 103% Productivity

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha concluded on Tuesday, achieving a productivity rate of 103%, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The session, which ran from June 24 for seven sittings over a span of 34 hours, included a robust debate on the Motion of Thanks, addressed by 68 members.

Speaker Om Birla highlighted that 539 members took their oaths or made affirmations during the initial two days of the session. Birla himself was elected as the Speaker on June 26, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of both Houses on June 27.

The Motion of Thanks, introduced by BJP's Anurag Thakur and seconded by Bansuri Swaraj, saw 18 hours of discussion, culminating in a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The session marked a productive and collaborative start to the 18th Lok Sabha.

