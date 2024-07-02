Nepal's Political Drama: Midnight Deal to Form New Government

In a dramatic development, Nepal's two largest political parties have brokered a midnight power-sharing deal to form a new government, aiming to replace the current coalition led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The agreement, finalized between Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli, outlines a rotational prime ministerial position and division of ministerial roles. This pact promises to provide the much-needed political stability in Nepal's fragile system.

Despite the agreement, Prachanda has refused to step down, choosing instead to face a confidence vote. This ongoing political maneuvering sheds light on Nepal's turbulent governing landscape, marked by 13 different governments in the past 16 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)