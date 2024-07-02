Nepal's Political Drama: Midnight Deal to Form New Government
Nepal's two largest political parties, Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, have reached a midnight power-sharing agreement to form a new government, replacing the coalition led by Prime Minister Prachanda. This deal involves rotating the prime ministerial position and aims to stabilize the country's fragile political system.
In a dramatic development, Nepal's two largest political parties have brokered a midnight power-sharing deal to form a new government, aiming to replace the current coalition led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.
The agreement, finalized between Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli, outlines a rotational prime ministerial position and division of ministerial roles. This pact promises to provide the much-needed political stability in Nepal's fragile system.
Despite the agreement, Prachanda has refused to step down, choosing instead to face a confidence vote. This ongoing political maneuvering sheds light on Nepal's turbulent governing landscape, marked by 13 different governments in the past 16 years.
