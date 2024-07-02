Left Menu

Sukhu Accuses Former MLA of Corruption and Power Greed

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has accused Ashish Sharma, a former MLA and now BJP candidate, of being involved in corrupt practices and power greed. Sukhu claimed that Sharma, an ex-Independent MLA, left his seat to join BJP and pursue contracts instead of public service.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:02 IST
Sukhu Accuses Former MLA of Corruption and Power Greed
Ashish Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu leveled severe allegations against Ashish Sharma, the former MLA from Hamirpur, who is now running as a BJP candidate. Sukhu claimed that Sharma, far from being a public servant, is merely a contractor motivated by personal gain.

Sukhu pointed out that Sharma, along with two other Independent candidates, resigned from his post to contest on a BJP ticket. Addressing public gatherings in Hamirpur, the Chief Minister detailed how Sharma secured contracts worth crores in both BJP and Congress tenures, while criticizing Sukhu's governance.

The Chief Minister accused Sharma of political maneuvering, alleging that the former MLA had been plotting to undermine the government and was more focused on personal business ventures than public welfare. Sukhu called on voters to support Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma, promising greater commitment to public service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024