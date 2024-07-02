Sukhu Accuses Former MLA of Corruption and Power Greed

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu leveled severe allegations against Ashish Sharma, the former MLA from Hamirpur, who is now running as a BJP candidate. Sukhu claimed that Sharma, far from being a public servant, is merely a contractor motivated by personal gain.

Sukhu pointed out that Sharma, along with two other Independent candidates, resigned from his post to contest on a BJP ticket. Addressing public gatherings in Hamirpur, the Chief Minister detailed how Sharma secured contracts worth crores in both BJP and Congress tenures, while criticizing Sukhu's governance.

The Chief Minister accused Sharma of political maneuvering, alleging that the former MLA had been plotting to undermine the government and was more focused on personal business ventures than public welfare. Sukhu called on voters to support Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma, promising greater commitment to public service.

