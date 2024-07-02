Left Menu

US Announces $2.3 Billion in Security Aid for Ukraine

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the US will soon provide $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This aid includes anti-tank weapons and interceptors for air defence systems. The decision follows a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and responds to Kyiv's call for help against Russian forces.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:14 IST
US Announces $2.3 Billion in Security Aid for Ukraine
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
  • Country:
  • United States

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed on Tuesday that the United States is poised to deliver an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This forthcoming aid package will encompass anti-tank weapons, interceptors, and munitions for Patriot and other air defence systems. The announcement transpired during a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, presenting a robust response to Kyiv's urgent request for military support in the embattled Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy escalated the urgency over the weekend, disclosing that Russia had unleashed over 800 powerful glide bombs on Ukraine in the previous week alone. He appealed to international leaders to lift restrictions on the use of Western weaponry for targeting military positions within Russia. Zelenskyy underscored the necessity for Ukraine to acquire the capabilities to destroy these bomb carriers, including Russian combat aircraft, regardless of their locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024