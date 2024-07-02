US Announces $2.3 Billion in Security Aid for Ukraine
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the US will soon provide $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This aid includes anti-tank weapons and interceptors for air defence systems. The decision follows a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and responds to Kyiv's call for help against Russian forces.
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed on Tuesday that the United States is poised to deliver an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This forthcoming aid package will encompass anti-tank weapons, interceptors, and munitions for Patriot and other air defence systems. The announcement transpired during a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, presenting a robust response to Kyiv's urgent request for military support in the embattled Donetsk region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy escalated the urgency over the weekend, disclosing that Russia had unleashed over 800 powerful glide bombs on Ukraine in the previous week alone. He appealed to international leaders to lift restrictions on the use of Western weaponry for targeting military positions within Russia. Zelenskyy underscored the necessity for Ukraine to acquire the capabilities to destroy these bomb carriers, including Russian combat aircraft, regardless of their locations.
