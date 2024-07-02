BJP's Nishikant Dubey Criticizes Opposition for Spreading Fear and Untruth

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on the opposition during a Lok Sabha debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address. Dubey accused the opposition of spreading fear and untruths, claiming their constant reference to Faizabad as Ayodhya is a testament to the BJP's political influence and the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Furthermore, Dubey highlighted the BJP's loss in the Faizabad seat to the Samajwadi Party in the recent general elections. He alleged that opposition members were attempting to sell misleading narratives and untruths as facts.

In his closing remarks, the BJP MP criticized the Congress for their historical changes to the Preamble of the Constitution while defending the Modi government's amendments, particularly the abrogation of Article 370 and protections for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes.

